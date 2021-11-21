iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $154.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $137.28 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

