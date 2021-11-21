Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $160.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $8,009,219. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

