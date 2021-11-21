Renasant Bank Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.