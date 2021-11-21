Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $101.78 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $101,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.91. 1,263,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.55 and a twelve month high of $133.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

