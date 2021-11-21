Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $30.78 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. CDW comprises 4.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of CDW worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $196.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

