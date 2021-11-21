Resource Planning Group Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resource Planning Group decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,690. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.05 and a twelve month high of $327.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.39 and its 200-day moving average is $293.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

