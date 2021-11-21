Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Metso Outotec Oyj stock remained flat at $$5.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.39%.
Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile
Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.
