Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Expands By 33.3%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GRCLF remained flat at $$5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

