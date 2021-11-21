Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Rises By 37.6%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 273,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

TFI International stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

