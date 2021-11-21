Widercoin (WDR) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $70,188.13 and approximately $23,076.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.17 or 0.07329150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.13 or 0.99737616 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027503 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

