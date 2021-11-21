SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $1.99

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $712.28 million and $81.61 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 145.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

