Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

