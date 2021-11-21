Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.75 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $73.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $89.75. 398,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,436. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $170.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

