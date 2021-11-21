Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $410.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

