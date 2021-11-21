Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,846.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2,656.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

