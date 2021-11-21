Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,930. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,375.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock valued at $466,890,704. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.