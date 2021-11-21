IFG Advisory LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,032,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 152.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $190,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

