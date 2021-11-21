Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98,530 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period.

MGV stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

