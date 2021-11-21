Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $648,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.