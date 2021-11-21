Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

