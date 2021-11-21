Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

