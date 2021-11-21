Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

