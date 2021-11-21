WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on WW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.