iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257,279 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

