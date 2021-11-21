Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $293.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average is $285.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $240.87 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

