Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

