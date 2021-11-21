Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

