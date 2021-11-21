Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 287 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

