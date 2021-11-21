Renasant Bank Has $548,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.