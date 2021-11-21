$58.22 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report sales of $58.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $204.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 199,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.