NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0125 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.14 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

