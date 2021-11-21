VIG (VIG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,372.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $820,446.31 and $1,372.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.