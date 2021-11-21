Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Increases By 34.6%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.

OTCMKTS JSCPF remained flat at $$30.13 during trading hours on Friday. JSR has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

