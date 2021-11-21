DFI.Money Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.29 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $150.62 million and approximately $22.29 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,902.60 or 0.06621673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

