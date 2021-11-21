Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,393. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.54. BRF has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

BRFS has been the topic of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.