Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,141 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.49 and its 200 day moving average is $145.33. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $161.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.