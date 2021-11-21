Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.78.

LLY stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $141.16 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.51.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

