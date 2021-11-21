Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. 272,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.42. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $298,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $319,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

