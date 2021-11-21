KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $257.19 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.40 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

