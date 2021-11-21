Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,388 shares of company stock worth $11,549,232. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.