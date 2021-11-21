Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $759,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $1,679,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $857.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $420.75 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $811.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.55. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

