Renasant Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

