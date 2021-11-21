Grassi Investment Management Purchases 276 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 145,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.