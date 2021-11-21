iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is HYA Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 973.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 145,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 236,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.