Grassi Investment Management Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 216.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 75.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

