Grassi Investment Management Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

TLRY stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

