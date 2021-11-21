Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.80% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JOET opened at $32.88 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86.

