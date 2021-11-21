Grassi Investment Management Buys Shares of 109,400 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 109,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,066,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $23.01 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

