Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,922 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $431.05. 4,886,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,556. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $326.06 and a one year high of $432.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

