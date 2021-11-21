Private Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 371,630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,164,000. First Busey comprises 3.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

